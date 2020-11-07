Bone Crew (Attila) Premiere New NSFW Music Video “Roll”
Bone Crew - consisting of Attila frontman Chris Fronzak and rapper Da Boi J - premiere their new NSFW music video for “Roll“, which takes up the thread of the story that started with past week’s clip “Stack It“. Bone Crew 's debut album “Manifest” was released last week.
