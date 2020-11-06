Eternal Idol Releases New Music Video "Black Star"

Italian symphonic/melodic metallers, Eternal Idol, have released their new album, Renaissance. Get the album here, and watch a video for the song "Black Star" below.

Featuring Fabio Lione (Rhapsody, Angra) and Claudia Layline on co-lead vocals, guitarist Nick Savio (Hollow Haze), bassist Andrea Burratto (Secret Sphere, Hell In The Club), and drummer Enrico Fabris, Eternal Idol’s sophomore album is an epic maelstrom of symphonic/melodic metal that will delight fans of the genre who treasure intense songwriting and impeccable vocal performances.

Fabio Lione took care of most of the lyrics and vocal melodies together with new co-vocalist Claudia Layline, while Nick Savio worked hard on songwriting and arrangements. The album was produced by Nick Savio and Fabio Lione and mixed by Simone Mularoni (DGM, Sunstorm). Renaissance represents a promise and a statement from Eternal Idol: to be one of the absolute best symphonic/melodic metal releases of the year!

"This is the album I have dreamed of making my entire career. We had a vision and made it with no compromise. Claudia and Enrico are the perfect new additions to complete our symphonic/hard/melodic sound that we wanted to achieve. The first video, 'Into The Darkness', is the most epic video of the band thus far….simply fantastic and we love how it turned out. When the time comes, we are ready to hit the stage and share these new songs with all of you," says Nick Savio.

Fabio Lione adds, "This is a new step for the band. Great songs, production, and overall sound make this record really special. Each song is unique and I'm sure people will love it!!!"

"I'm glad to be part of this amazing project and this great band. With my bandmates, it was immediate cohesion, both artistic and musical. We quickly realized that we're going in the same direction and the creative process that led to the new album was very natural and the result is a real bomb! The video for 'Into The Darkness' is majestic, we really put our heart into it and I can't wait to share it with everyone," says Claudia Layline.