Fates Warning Shares New Music Video "Begin Again"; Posts New Album "Long Day Good Night" Online For Streaming

Today (November 6th), Fates Warning has released their new album, "Long Day Good Night," via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of the record, a video for the track "Begin Again" can be viewed below.

In addition to this, the band has posted "Long Day Good Night" on YouTube to stream in full which can also be found below, along with a recent interview conducted by Metal Underground with Fates Warning bassist Joey Vera.