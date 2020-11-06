Landmvrks Reveals New Album "Lost In The Waves" Details

Marseille, France-based metalcore stars Landmvrks are back with a vengeance. After successfully building their reputation through asserting their own style on 2018 masterpiece "Fantasy," the band returned last month both fresher and heavier before with their new single "Rainfall." Now they launch the pre-orders for their upcoming third album "Lost In The Waves," their heaviest and most organic album to date with an uncompromising, distinctive style. This is Landmvrks in their purest form.

"Lost In The Waves" is due for release on 26th February 2021 via Arising Empire and will be available as CD, limited vinyl in two different colour variants and a limited special fan box.