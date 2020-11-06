Hjelvik Premiere New Song & Music Video "Glory of Hel" From Upcoming New Album "Welcome to Hel"
Norwegian blackened viking metal unit Hjelvik premiere a new song and music video for their third single from the upcoming album "Welcome to Hel", which will be out November 20th 2020 via Nuclear Blast. Watch the animated video for the track 'Glory of Hel' from it via YouTube below. The song also includes a guest performance by Matt Pike (High on Fire, Sleep).
Comments mainman Erlend Hjelvik:
"I'm excited to finally unveil Glory of Hel in all its...glory! It's one of the hardest rocking tracks from Welcome to Hel and is visited by the mythical Matt Pike (High on Fire & Sleep) who lends his killer voice and face melting guitar solo. To top that off, there's a badass animated music video created by the disgustingly talented Adam Avilla. The video depicts a twisted take on the death of Odin's son Balder and the ensuing events of Ragnarok with an animation style reminiscent of cult classics like ‘Heavy Metal‘ and ‘Fire and Ice.‘. Thanks to both Matt and Adam for their amazing contributions and I hope people love it!"
Hjelvik is:
Erlend Hjelvik – Vocals, Lyrics and Songwriting
Rob Steinway – Lead Guitar
Remi André Nygård – Rhythm Guitar
Alexis Lieu – Bass
Kevin Foley – Drums
