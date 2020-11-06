Surma Streaming New Album "The Light Within"

Czech symphonic metal newcomers Surma has posted their entire debut album, "The Light Within" online for streaming via YouTube. You can check it out below. The record was released today through Metal Blade Records, with the band spearheaded by vocalist Viktorie Surmová and Tyr guitarist Heri Joensen.

Viktorie Surmová also spoke with Metal Underground recently about the album, among other subjects. The interview can also be found below.