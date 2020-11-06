Accept Releases New Album Title Track "Too Mean To Die" Lyric Video

Band Photo: Accept (?)

In uncertain times like these you can rely on Accept to deliver the goods - they will not let anything or anyone get them down, not even a virus. The metal legends prove this definitively with brand new single 'Too Mean To Die' - the title track from their upcoming record. Released as a single today, it is intended both as a gift to fans and to whet the appetite for their full-length masterpiece, their 16th studio album "Too Mean To Die," which will be released on January 15th 2021 via Nuclear Blast.

"Too Mean To Die" is a track full of unrestrained power and pure energy, certain to rip you out of all lethargy and any corona depression, no sooner than the first note hits.

The lyric video for the new single can be found below.

Accept mastermind Wolf Hoffmann explains: "We decided to not let ourselves be overly influenced by current events. Fans will get a hard, direct and uncompromising metal album, but of course accompanied with a wink: we are too mean to die! Weeds do not go away! Accept do not let themselves get down!"