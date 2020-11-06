Nails Premiere Previously Unreleased B-Side Track “Enemy” From 10th Anniversary Edition Of “Unsilent Death”

Nails announce a 10th anniversary edition of their 2010 debut release “Unsilent Death” due out on November 27 via Southern Lord Records. The new outing will also includes two previously unreleased b-side tracks plus three tracks from their “Obscene Humanity” EP. One of the previously unreleased songs “Enemy” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below.





Comments singer Todd Jones:

“We’re happy that the record seemingly deserves a celebration for its ten-year anniversary. I hope people enjoy it.”

The track listing runs as follows:

01 – “Conform”

02 – “Scum Will Rise”

03 – “Your God”

04 – “Suffering Soul”

05 – “Unsilent Death”

06 – “Traitor”

07 – “I Will Not Follow”

08 – “No Servant”

09 – “Scapegoat”

10 – “Depths”

11 – “Leech” (previously unreleased)

12 – “Enemy” (previously unreleased)

13 – “Confront Them”

14 – “Obscene