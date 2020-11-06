Nails Premiere Previously Unreleased B-Side Track “Enemy” From 10th Anniversary Edition Of “Unsilent Death”
Nails announce a 10th anniversary edition of their 2010 debut release “Unsilent Death” due out on November 27 via Southern Lord Records. The new outing will also includes two previously unreleased b-side tracks plus three tracks from their “Obscene Humanity” EP. One of the previously unreleased songs “Enemy” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below.
Comments singer Todd Jones:
“We’re happy that the record seemingly deserves a celebration for its ten-year anniversary. I hope people enjoy it.”
The track listing runs as follows:
01 – “Conform”
02 – “Scum Will Rise”
03 – “Your God”
04 – “Suffering Soul”
05 – “Unsilent Death”
06 – “Traitor”
07 – “I Will Not Follow”
08 – “No Servant”
09 – “Scapegoat”
10 – “Depths”
11 – “Leech” (previously unreleased)
12 – “Enemy” (previously unreleased)
13 – “Confront Them”
14 – “Obscene
