"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Nails Premiere Previously Unreleased B-Side Track “Enemy” From 10th Anniversary Edition Of “Unsilent Death”

posted Nov 6, 2020 at 11:55 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Nails announce a 10th anniversary edition of their 2010 debut release “Unsilent Death” due out on November 27 via Southern Lord Records. The new outing will also includes two previously unreleased b-side tracks plus three tracks from their “Obscene Humanity” EP. One of the previously unreleased songs “Enemy” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below.


Comments singer Todd Jones:

“We’re happy that the record seemingly deserves a celebration for its ten-year anniversary. I hope people enjoy it.”

The track listing runs as follows:

01 – “Conform”
02 – “Scum Will Rise”
03 – “Your God”
04 – “Suffering Soul”
05 – “Unsilent Death”
06 – “Traitor”
07 – “I Will Not Follow”
08 – “No Servant”
09 – “Scapegoat”
10 – “Depths”
11 – “Leech” (previously unreleased)
12 – “Enemy” (previously unreleased)
13 – “Confront Them”
14 – “Obscene

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Nails Premiere Previously Unreleased B-Side Track"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 