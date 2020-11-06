Wretched Inferno Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Fester"

Massachusett-based death metal band Wretched Inferno premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new debut EP "Fester". The effort was released November 6, 2020 via Bandcamp.

Check out now "Fester" in its entirety below.

<a href="https://frozenscreamsimprint.com/album/fester-ep">Fester EP by WRETCHED INFERNO</a>

Tell the band:

“The goal of Fester was to summarize the evolution of our sound over the past couple of years and to show what kind of music we’ll be writing in the future. Musically, our goal was to combine all of our influences into something unique but still keeping true to the characteristics of modern/old school death metal and just writing music that’s just fun.”

Line-up:

Colin Buchanan - Bass/Vocals

TJ Chisholm - Guitar

Will Robinson - Drums/Vocals