Ustkara Ghost (My Dying Bride, Clouds, Aeonian Sorrow) Premiere New Song "Drown (In The Black Well)" From New Album "Consuming The Abyss"
Daniel Neagoe (Clouds, Aeonian Sorrow) and Shaun Macgowan (My Dying Bride) have joined forces in a new side project called Ustkara Ghost. Today they premiere a new song entitled "Drown (In The Black Well)", taken from their new album "Consuming The Abyss", out now via Bandcamp.
