Rings Of Saturn Finish Re-Recording “Embryonic Anomaly” - Guitarist/Bassist Premieres New Single
Rings Of Saturn guitarist/bassist Joel Omans premieres a new single from his side-project Animation Sequence. Titled “Future Cities” the instrumental track can be streamed via YouTube below:
In other news, Rings Of Saturn have wrapped up the sessions for the re-recording of their 2010 debut release, “Embryonic Anomaly“.
Tells the group's mastermind Lucas Mann of it:
“?I’m very pleased to announce that the Rings of Saturn Embryonic Anomaly Remake album was completed TONIGHT? We had switched studios a few times searching for the right sound for this remake album and Sammy Morales knocked it out of the park ?? Launch date details and new merch pre-order information will be available soon. ?Also, the Lugal Ki En instrumental release drops THIS MONTH.? Huge thank you to Brette Ciamarra for making this happen ??”
