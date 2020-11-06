Killer Be Killed Premiere New Song & Music Video “Inner Calm From Outer Storms”

Killer Be Killed, featuring current/former members of Mastodon, Soulfly, The Dillinger Escape Plan and Converge, premiere their new track “Inner Calm From Outer Storms“, taken from their impending record “Reluctant Hero” out in stores on November 20th.





The premiere of a music video for the new track is also only a few hours away and will be streaming via YouTube below: