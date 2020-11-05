Interview

Surma Vocalist Viktorie Surmová Discusses Debut Album "The Light Within," "Until It Rains Again" Video, Pandemic In Czechia And Much More

While 2020 has been a year unlike any other, almost totally negative in fact, the one thing which has surely got the world through the year is music. While a number of old favourites have released new albums, we've also seen some amazing debuts from the likes of Konvent, Calyces and Cult Of Lilith. Tomorrow sees another stellar debut unleashed upon the world in the form of "The Light Within," the first full length from Czech symphonic metal band Surma.

With its bombastic sound, majestic vocals and razor sharp hooks, "The Light Within" may well be the debut album of the year and almost certainly the first step into making a new household name in symphonic metal. To find out more about the record, I spoke with vocalist Viktorie Surmová and discovered a fascinating story behind it, as well as the process behind their music video, "Until It Rains Again" (see below,) how the COVID-19 pandemic has effected Czechia and much more. You can watch the interview in full below.