Omnivortex Premiere Second Single & Music Video “At The Mountains Of Madness” From Upcoming Debut Album

Helsinki, Finland-based death metal band Omnivortex premiere their second single and music video named “At The Mountains Of Madness” from their upcoming debut full-length “Diagrams of Consciousness”. The album will be released on November 20th, 2020 through Concorde Music Company.

Explains lead guitarist Severi Saarioja:

"Madness is one of the faster songs on the album, it is very straightforward and unrelenting. The middlepart of the song is calm and more relaxed with different vocal melodies. From there it forms back in to a more brutal approach. Lyrically speaking, it is based on HP Lovecrafts novels, one of which the song got it's name from."

The album was produced, recorded and mixed by Teemu Aalto who is known for working with Finnish melodeath bands Insomnium and Omnium Gatherum. The mastering duties were handled by Svante Forsbäck (Entombed, Rammstein).