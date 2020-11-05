Yoth Iria (ex-Rotting Christ, ex-Varathron, Etc.) Premiere New Song & Music Video "The Red Crown Turns Black" From Upcoming New Album "As The Flame Withers"

Band Photo: Rotting Christ (?)

Yoth Iria, the brainchild of Greek black metal veterans Jim Mutilator (ex-Rotting Christ, ex-Varathron) and The Magus (ex-Rotting Christ, Necromantia), premiere a new official music video for the track "The Red Crown Turns Black" from their upcoming debut album. Titled "As The Flame Withers" the full-length is scheduled for a 25 January 2021 release date by Pagan Records.