Obscura Announce Producer For Upcoming New Album

Band Photo: Obscura (?)

Obscura have tapped producer Fredrik Nordström (At The Gates, Opeth) to oversee the recording sessions at his Studio Fredman in Gothenburg, Sweden. The band recently underwent a restructuring with bassist Jeroen Paul Thesseling and guitarist Christian Münzner both rejoining. Austrian drummer David Diepold (Monument Of Misanthropy, Cognizance, etc.) was also added to their ranks to complete Obscura's lineup.

Comments singer/guitarist Steffen Kummerer:

“With our recent album, we closed a ten-year long-lasting chapter of the band. With our new album, we work with well-known producer Fredrik Nordström at Studio Fredman, Sweden. Fredrik‘s productions are classy, timeless, and tasteful alike. Stay tuned for regular updates!”