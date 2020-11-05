"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Obscura Announce Producer For Upcoming New Album

posted Nov 5, 2020 at 3:08 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Obscura

Band Photo: Obscura (?)

Obscura have tapped producer Fredrik Nordström (At The Gates, Opeth) to oversee the recording sessions at his Studio Fredman in Gothenburg, Sweden. The band recently underwent a restructuring with bassist Jeroen Paul Thesseling and guitarist Christian Münzner both rejoining. Austrian drummer David Diepold (Monument Of Misanthropy, Cognizance, etc.) was also added to their ranks to complete Obscura's lineup.

Comments singer/guitarist Steffen Kummerer:

“With our recent album, we closed a ten-year long-lasting chapter of the band. With our new album, we work with well-known producer Fredrik Nordström at Studio Fredman, Sweden. Fredrik‘s productions are classy, timeless, and tasteful alike. Stay tuned for regular updates!”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Obscura Announce Producer For Upcoming Album"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 