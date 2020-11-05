Hate Eternal Premiere Instrumental Version Of “Upon Desolate Sands”
Band Photo: Hate Eternal (?)
Hate Eternal premiere an instrumental version of their latest outing, their 2018 album “Upon Desolate Sands“, streaming now via Bandcamp for you below:
Explains guitarist/vocalist Erik Rutant:
“For as long as I can remember, I have always wanted to release an all instrumental version of a Hate Eternal album to allow a different perspective into our music. On the two year anniversary of our Season of Mist release ‘Upon Desolate Sands, that time has finally come. Simply titled ‘Upon Desolate Sands – The Instrumentals,’ it’s mastered by Alan Douches of West West Side Music and is only available on the Hate Eternal Bandcamp. We hope you enjoy this unique journey through the dynamic passages of this musical landscape.”
