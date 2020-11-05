Jinjer Premiere New Live Video For “Retrospection”

Jinjer premiere a new live performance video for their song “Retrospection, which was filmed during the group’s March 05th, 2020 concert at Max Watt’s House Of Music in Melbourne, Australia. The track is taken from Jinjer's impending live album, “Alive In Melbourne“, out in stores on November 20th.

Comments bassist Eugene Abdukhanov:

“It‘s still pretty incredible that 4 Ukrainians travelled 14,770 km just to sing in their native language… to the welcoming ears, eyes and open arms of Melbourne. This night will forever be burned in our hearts and the beat of ‘Retrospection‘ fit that night like never before.

Shows like this should happen each time we perform and we cannot wait to get back on tour to make sure that happens every night. Until then just enjoy this moment in time called ‘Alive In Melbourne‘.”