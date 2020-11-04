Accuser Releases New Lyric Video "Misled Obedience"
German thrash metal stalwarts Accuser has posted a new lyric video online for the song, "Misled Obedience." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming new eponymous album, which is set to be released on November 13th through Metal Blade Records.
Accuser guitarist René Schütz recently spoke to Metal Underground about the album, as well as his return to the group and more, which can also be seen below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Accuser Releases New Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.