Accuser Releases New Lyric Video "Misled Obedience"

German thrash metal stalwarts Accuser has posted a new lyric video online for the song, "Misled Obedience." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming new eponymous album, which is set to be released on November 13th through Metal Blade Records.

Accuser guitarist René Schütz recently spoke to Metal Underground about the album, as well as his return to the group and more, which can also be seen below.