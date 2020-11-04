Corrupt Moral Altar Posts New Music Video "Maximum Bastardry" Online

After years of being associated with that one band from the 60s you might have heard of, Liverpool has done its level best in the past decade to be a hotbed for filthy, nasty riffs, rapid, crushing blast-beats and fuck-you vocals; and Corrupt Moral Altar are one of the leading names in that movement, merging the abrasive sensibilities of the heavy spectrum into a head-pounding cacophony of pure aural hurt.

Gliding effortlessly between the jarring aggression of the heaviest of grind and sludge to those infectiously punky hooks, their two full lengths, 2014's "Mechanical Tides" on Season of Mist and 2017's self-released "Eunoia," barb their way into your brain stem and don't leave your head no matter how hard you pull. You'll be lucky if your neck stays in one piece when Corrupt Moral Altar are assaulting your eardrums.

With new EP "Patiently Waiting For Wonderful Things" set for release on 27th November (APF Records), the remaining months of 2020 are going to get a bit more brutal round these parts as Corrupt Moral Altar look to cave your skull in.

Vocalist Chris Reese comments on the video for new single 'Maximum Bastardry’,

"Here it is, the contingency plan to what was originally going to be a 4k, 3D, multihundred pound production with more explosions and celebrity cameos than you could be bothered to say 'hey, that wasn't Kenneth Choi' at.

"Instead you get this grotty DIY effort as Liverpool was recently banned from having any fun. It's more fitting really, as this track is about the unsustainable lifestyle of someone getting wrecked every night. There can be a romanticism about drinking and drug culture, but this track explores the fact they know they are a terrible bastard, that people get them fucked up to gain amusement from the resulting behaviour and they are aware that ultimately, they're fucking up their own life.

"Live in the moment, seize the day... I say Maximum Bastardry."