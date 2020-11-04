Torture Squad Streaming Full "Death, Chaos And Torture Alive" Concert
Brazilian thrash metal outfit Torture Squad has posted the full concert, "Death, Chaos And Torture Alive" online. You can check it out below.
Officially launched as a live broadcast model on the Torture Squad's channel, the show that featured Vitor Rodrigues on vocals and Maurício Nogueira on guitars, as well as Castor on Bass and Amilcar Christófaro on drums, can now be seen in full for the first time on video, something that had never been made available before.
The historic show that was held at Led Slay in São Paulo, when the band played together with the German band Desaster, being released exclusively on CD and DVD by Mutilation Records.
