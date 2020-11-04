Damn Your Eyes Premiere New Single & Music Video "Lock and Load"
New York City-based thrash metal band Damn Your Eyes - featuring former Cro-Mags guitarist Gabriel "Gabby" Abularach - premiere a new song and video titled "Lock and Load".
Check out now "Lock and Load" streaming via YouTube for you below.

