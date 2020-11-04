Valravn Premiere New Song "The Raven" From Upcoming New Album "Prey"
Finland’s black metal band Valravn premiere a new song called "The Raven", taken from their upcoming new album "Prey", which will be out on December 4th via the Finnish label Primitive Reaction.
