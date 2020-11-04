Sarvekas Premiere New Song "The Sacred Hour of the Hunt" From Upcoming Debut Album "Of Atavistic Fury & Visions"
Finnish black metal duo Sarvekas premiere a new song entitled "The Sacred Hour of the Hunt", taken from their upcoming debut record "Of Atavistic Fury & Visions", which will be out in stores December 4th via Soulseller Records.
