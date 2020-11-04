Oxalate Premiere New Music Video For "Necrotic Descent" From New Split Release
New Jersey-based death metal band Oxalate premiere a new music video for their song "Necrotic Descent". The track is taken from their from their four-way split with Perpetuated, Blood Spore and Vivisect out now on Blood Harvest records.
Check out now "Necrotic Descent" below.

