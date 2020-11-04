The Deviant Premiere New Song "Atomic Revolt" From Upcoming New Album "Rotting Dreams of Carrion"
Norwegian heavy black/death outfit The Deviant premiere a new song entitled "Atomic Revolt", taken from their upcoming new album "Rotting Dreams of Carrion", which will be out in stores December 4 on Soulseller Records.
Check out now "Atomic Revolt" below.
