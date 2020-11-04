Black Tusk Premiere New Music Video For “Seeing Visions” From Upcoming B-Sides & Rarities Compilation “Years In Black”
Black Tusk will be releasing a B-sides and rarities compilation by the name of “Years In Black” this Friday, November 06th, through their Bandcamp. Ahead of that, the band premiere the below clip for the song “Seeing Visions” from it.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Newly Found Fossil Named After Rotting Christ
- Next Article:
Shattered Hope Pre-Release Full-Album Streaming
0 Comments on "Black Tusk Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.