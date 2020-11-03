Interview

A Fall To Break Guitarist Craig Artz Discusses New Album "Divided By Tyrants," Working With Robby Lochner And Much More

Every local scene has its hometown heroes. The bands who've been around for a good while, performing with some of the biggest names in the business and give the younger, aspiring bands someone they can look up to. For rockers in Tucson, Arizona, that honour surely belongs to A Fall To Break, the alternative metal band who now have five albums under their belt, shared the stage with such bands as Rob Zombie, Lacuna Coil and Godsmack to name a few and even had their music featured in the trailer for the video game Postal 4.

Now, the quintet has unleashed what may be their most important album to date, "Divided By Tyrants," a timely and powerful record which packs a Tyson Fury-esque punch combined with poignant lyrics. To discover more about the album, I spoke with guitarist Craig Artz about the meanings within "Divided By Tyrants," the importance of releasing the album before election day, collaborating with Robby Lochner (Jack Russell’s Great White/Rob Halfords Fight) and much more. You can check out the interview in full below.