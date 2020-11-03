Interview
A Fall To Break Guitarist Craig Artz Discusses New Album "Divided By Tyrants," Working With Robby Lochner And Much More
Every local scene has its hometown heroes. The bands who've been around for a good while, performing with some of the biggest names in the business and give the younger, aspiring bands someone they can look up to. For rockers in Tucson, Arizona, that honour surely belongs to A Fall To Break, the alternative metal band who now have five albums under their belt, shared the stage with such bands as Rob Zombie, Lacuna Coil and Godsmack to name a few and even had their music featured in the trailer for the video game Postal 4.
Now, the quintet has unleashed what may be their most important album to date, "Divided By Tyrants," a timely and powerful record which packs a Tyson Fury-esque punch combined with poignant lyrics. To discover more about the album, I spoke with guitarist Craig Artz about the meanings within "Divided By Tyrants," the importance of releasing the album before election day, collaborating with Robby Lochner (Jack Russell’s Great White/Rob Halfords Fight) and much more. You can check out the interview in full below.
Ollie Hynes has been a writer for Metal Underground.com since 2007 and a metal fan since 2001, going as far as to travel to other countries and continents for metal gigs.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "A Fall To Break Explains Being Divided By Tyrants"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.