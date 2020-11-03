Serpents Oath Premiere New Track "Leviathan Speaks" From Upcoming New Album "Nihil"
Belgian black metal band Serpents Oath premiere a new track called"Leviathan Speaks", taken from their upcoming new album "Nihil". The record will be out in stores on December 4 via Soulseller Records.
Check out now "Leviathan Speaks" below.
