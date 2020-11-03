Lotan Premiere New Song "Acta Non Verba" From Upcoming New EP "Nihil sacrum"
Danish black metal band Lotan premiere a new song entitled "Acta Non Verba", taken from their upcoming new EP "Nihil sacrum", which will be released by Uprising! on January 15, 2021.
Check out now "Acta Non Verba" below.

