Alter Bridge Premiere New Single “Last Rites”
Alter Bridge premiere their new advance track named “Last Rites” from their upcoming new EP, “Walk The Sky 2.0“, which features the aforementioned single along with live versions of several tracks captured during the band’s early 2020 tour. The new effort will be out this Friday, November 06th, through Napalm Records.
