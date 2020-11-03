Wednesday 13 Premiere Video For Cover Of INXS’ “Devil Inside”
Wednesday 13 premiere a new music video for their cover of INXS‘ “Devil Inside“. The video was first aired as part of the group’s participation at this past weekend's ‘Halloween Spooktacular‘ livestreamed event.
Comment the band of that:
“Just in time for Halloween we’ve been saving this track for something special, & what better way than with a music video for Halloween. The INXS cover of ‘Devil Inside‘ was recorded during the ‘Necrophaze‘ sessions with producer Michael Spreitzer. I have a great memory of this song as a kid in the late 80’s. I actually witnessed this song scare a family member to the point that they screamed at the radio, TURN IT OFF!!”
