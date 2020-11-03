Iron Maiden Premiere “Sign Of The Cross” Live Performance From Upcoming “Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live In Mexico City”

Band Photo: Iron Maiden (?)

Iron Maiden premiere a live performance of “Sign Of The Cross” from their impending live double album, “Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live In Mexico City“, recorded during several shows that took place in Mexico City, in September 2019.





That album will be released on November 20th and features the below track listing:

01 – “Churchill’s Speech”

02 – “Aces High”

03 – “Where Eagles Dare”

04 – “2 Minutes To Midnight”

05 – “The Clansman”

06 – “The Trooper”

07 – “Revelations”

08 – “For The Greater Good Of God”

09 – “The Wicker Man”

10 – “Sign Of The Cross”

11 – “Flight Of Icarus”

12 – “Fear Of The Dark”

13 – “Iron Maiden”

14 – “The Number Of The Beast”

15 – “The Evil That Men Do”

16 – “Hallowed Be Thy Name”

17 – “Run To The Hills”