Iron Maiden Premiere “Sign Of The Cross” Live Performance From Upcoming “Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live In Mexico City”
Band Photo: Iron Maiden (?)
Iron Maiden premiere a live performance of “Sign Of The Cross” from their impending live double album, “Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live In Mexico City“, recorded during several shows that took place in Mexico City, in September 2019.
That album will be released on November 20th and features the below track listing:
01 – “Churchill’s Speech”
02 – “Aces High”
03 – “Where Eagles Dare”
04 – “2 Minutes To Midnight”
05 – “The Clansman”
06 – “The Trooper”
07 – “Revelations”
08 – “For The Greater Good Of God”
09 – “The Wicker Man”
10 – “Sign Of The Cross”
11 – “Flight Of Icarus”
12 – “Fear Of The Dark”
13 – “Iron Maiden”
14 – “The Number Of The Beast”
15 – “The Evil That Men Do”
16 – “Hallowed Be Thy Name”
17 – “Run To The Hills”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Claudio Ravinale Reveals New Band Infernalizer
- Next Article:
Wednesday 13 Premiere Video For INXS Cover
0 Comments on "Iron Maiden Premiere “Sign Of The Cross” (Live)"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.