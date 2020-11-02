Claudio Ravinale Reveals New Band Infernalizer; Releases New Music Video "Leaving So Soon?"

Infernalizer is a brand new creature conceived and brought to life by the creative mind of Claudio Ravinale to portray his own take on the heavy metal genre. Ravinale is best known as the vocalist of Italian death metal veterans Disarmonia Mundi, whom have achieved worldwide recognition with their high-octane melo-death throughout two decades and featuring Bjorn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork) among their ranks, along with being in other recognizable bands such as The Silverblack, 5 Star Grave and The Stranded.

Heavily influenced by 80's metal acts such as Iron Maiden, Alice Cooper, Danzig, and Ravinale's new project Infernalizer relies on the use of gloomy keys and eerie samples, paying homage to more somber gothic rock acts like Type O Negative and The Sisters Of Mercy. Vocally closer to contemporary acts like Rob Zombie and Wednesday 13, the range of influences also include evocative cinematographic soundscapes that provide Infernalizer's songs with a more solemn and nocturnal atmosphere.

"Leaving So Soon?" is the first single chosen to introduce Infernalizer. The track was produced by NeroArgento at AExeron Studio (Turin, IT) and mastered at Sterling Sound Studio (Nashville, TN) by legendary Grammy Award-winning mastering engineer Ted Jensen (Guns N' Roses, Korn, Pantera, Alice In Chains). Providing a modern take on the concept of heavy metal, the song features crooning vocals alternated with a more harsh yet still melodic tone adding a layer of evocative keys and samples to a solid foundation deeply rooted in 80s metal sound.