Ironed Out Posts New Music Video "Pagans" Online
London hardcore six-piece Ironed Out have released "Pagans," their new single / video taken from new album, "We Move As One," out now via GSR Music. You can check it out below.
"Pagans" is an aggressive retaliation to the rise of the far right in the UK, and the band have no issue with taking the law into their own hands if need be. To quote the lyrics: "Believe we'll roll deep on every Nazi, we're straight busting beaks. Fuck up them mans peace."
