Isle Of The Cross Shares New Music Video "Paradigm"

Progressive-death metal band Isle Of The Cross have unleashed their new video "Paradigm" in support of their debut album "Excelsis" released this past February via Rockshots Records. You can check it out below.

The band explains the track in further detail:

"'Paradigm' expresses the agony of waiting for his love to hopefully arrive in this enigmatic world he has been subjected to in the afterlife. He promises he will not cross over into eternity without her. The common theory of spirits/ghosts living in an in-between world where they have a choice to cross over or not is a common theme throughout the album and the main theme altogether of 'Paradigm.'"