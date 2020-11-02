Une Misère Releases New Live Videos For "Spiral" And "Voiceless"

One year ago, Icelandic wrecking crew Une Misère unleashed their explosive full length album, "Sermon," unto the world via Nuclear Blast Records. Yesterday, the band celebrated the one year anniversary of the release and gifedt their fans not one but two new music videos.

Check out the two live videos for "Spiral" and "Voiceless" taken from the "Sermon" release show that took place on December 14, 2019 below.

The band comments: "November 1st marks the one year anniversary of our debut album 'Sermon.' November 1st is the day everything changed. The biggest thanks to everyone who has bought the album, streamed it or listened to it in any way possible. A big thank you to those of you who have spread our message of misery when we couldn’t.

"There is big news on the horizon and we can’t wait to let you hear and see what we have been working on this year.

"Misery will always survive. Une Misère forever."