Une Misère Releases New Live Videos For "Spiral" And "Voiceless"
One year ago, Icelandic wrecking crew Une Misère unleashed their explosive full length album, "Sermon," unto the world via Nuclear Blast Records. Yesterday, the band celebrated the one year anniversary of the release and gifedt their fans not one but two new music videos.
Check out the two live videos for "Spiral" and "Voiceless" taken from the "Sermon" release show that took place on December 14, 2019 below.
The band comments: "November 1st marks the one year anniversary of our debut album 'Sermon.' November 1st is the day everything changed. The biggest thanks to everyone who has bought the album, streamed it or listened to it in any way possible. A big thank you to those of you who have spread our message of misery when we couldn’t.
"There is big news on the horizon and we can’t wait to let you hear and see what we have been working on this year.
"Misery will always survive. Une Misère forever."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Powerwolf Issues Songwriting Update
- Next Article:
Ravage Streaming New EP As Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Une Misère Releases Two Live Videos"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.