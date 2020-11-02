A Fall To Break Posts New Music Video "The Star That I'll Become" Online Featuring Great White's Robby Lochner

Tucson, Arizona based alternative metal quintet A Fall To Break has posted a new music video online for the song, "The Star That I'll Become." You can check it out below. The track comes from their new album, "Divided By Tyrants," which is out now and features a guest appearance from guitarist Robby Lochner (Jack Russell's Great White/ex Fight.) In addition to this, the album is also available to stream in full via Ghost Cult Magazine.