The Merciless Concept (Suffocation, Sworn Enemy, Ex-Pyrexia, Ex-Internal Bleeding, Etc.) Premiere New Song "Ruin" - Ex-Suffocation Frontman Frank Mullen Guests
Long Island death metal band The Merciless Concept (Suffocation, Sworn Enemy, ex-Pyrexia, ex-Internal Bleeding, etc.) premiere a new song entitled "Ruin", featuring ex-Suffocation frontman Frank Mullen. The track is taken from their upcoming new album "Sessions of Pain", which will be out in stores November 27, 2020.
