Shagor Premiere New Song "Nachtdwaler " From New Album "Sotteklugt"
The Netherlands-based atmospheric black metal band Shagor premiere a new song named "Nachtdwaler", taken from their new album "Sotteklugt", which was released on October 30th by Babylon Doom Cult Records.
Check out now "Nachtdwaler" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Dodenkrocht Premiere New Song "The Dying All"
- Next Article:
The Merciless Concept Premiere New Song "Ruin"
0 Comments on "Shagor Premiere New Song 'Nachtdwaler'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.