Golgata Premiere New Song "Du stod vid min grav" From Upcoming New Album "Tempel"
Swedish black metal band Golgata have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Du stod vid min grav". The track is taken from their impending new album "Tempel", which will released on November 30, 2020 via Satanath Records.
Check out now "Du stod vid min grav" below.
"Tempel" - Track-list:
01. Tempel
02. Månspegel
03. Råttfångarens dans
04. Låt klockorna klämta
05. Du stod vid min grav
06. Rädsla är allt jag har
07. Bojor
08. Med din kyss kom mörkret
Length - 37:06
