Golgata Premiere New Song "Du stod vid min grav" From Upcoming New Album "Tempel"

Swedish black metal band Golgata have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Du stod vid min grav". The track is taken from their impending new album "Tempel", which will released on November 30, 2020 via Satanath Records.

Check out now "Du stod vid min grav" below.





"Tempel" - Track-list:

01. Tempel

02. Månspegel

03. Råttfångarens dans

04. Låt klockorna klämta

05. Du stod vid min grav

06. Rädsla är allt jag har

07. Bojor

08. Med din kyss kom mörkret

Length - 37:06