Magoth Releases New Song "Ikaros"; New Album "Invictus" Due Later This Month
German Black Metal outfit Magoth will be releasing their new full-length alnum, "Invictus," November 27th on Ferocious Records. The band released the first single, "Ascension," earlier this year and now present the second helping of blackness, "Ikaros."
All nine tracks on "Invictus" were composed by vocalsit/Guitarist Heergott and he describes them as a deep "drag into the deepest abysses of depression, anxiety and treachory."
Tracklisting:
1. The Reckoning
2. Entering The Cavern Of Grief
3. Possessed By Anxiety
4. Ikaros
5. Cain
6. Ascension
7. The False King
8. Invictus
9. Resurrection Of A Deceived God
