Interview

Scardust Reveals All About New Album "Strangers," Music Video Pressure And More

As any art or form of entertainment grows, fans will always expect an evolution to take place, whether that be music, film or even professional wrestling. Perhaps then, this is why progressive metal and symphonic metal are two of today's more popular sub-genres, given the fine musicianship and experimentation that comes with both territories. It should come as no surprise then that we're beginning to see more bands fuse the two to create something very special and one of the most promising groups emerging from this crossover genre, is Israel's own, Scardust.

Formed in 2013 under the name Somnia, they changed their moniker to Scardust in 2015 before releasing their acclaimed debut album, "Sands Of Time" two years later. Fronted by the incomparable Noa Gruman, who has previously worked with the likes of Amorphis and Orphaned Land, this quintet look to be on their way to becoming one of Israel's most beloved metal exports. Only two days ago, Scardust unleashed their stunning sophomore album, "Strangers," which already has fans delighted and newcomers won over.

To find out more about the album, I spoke with Noa Gruman, as well as drummer Yoav Weinberg and discovered the fascinating concept of duality that binds the songs together, as well as the pressure they were under to film four music videos in a time of uncertainty and much more. You can check it out below.