Phantom Elite To Release New Album "Titanium" In January; Posts New Musc Video "Diamonds And Dark" Online

Phantom Elite is a metal band fronted by Brazilian singer Marina La Torraca (Exit Eden, live vocalist for Avantasia), which also features songwriting and production from Dutch guitarist and producer Sander Gommans (ex-After Forever). Together with Max van Esch (guitars) and Joeri Warmerdam (drums), they are set to unleash their incredible second album, "Titanium," which sonically is a fresh sounding combination of symphonic, progressive, alternative and heavy metal and will be released on January 22nd through Frontiers.

As for its first single, Marina explains, "'Diamonds and Dark' was one of the first songs we worked on for the album. It was one of those cases where everything just clicked magically and we were wowed by it from the very start. Although it probably has more symphonic touches than the other songs, it is a good showcase of the quality and heaviness level of the whole record. We are really proud of what we have achieved in writing, producing and developing the concept together as a band, as well as the contributions of wonderful professionals like Sander Gommans, Amanda Somerville and Hannes Braun."

Originating in 2014, the seed of Phantom Elite sprang from the HDK project of Sander Gommans. In producing the HDK album "Serenades of the Netherworld," he had brought together a group of young musicians with the intent of performing its songs in a live setting. The natural and passionate chemistry between them sparked a wealth of new and exciting musical ideas and thus Phantom Elite was born. A debut album, "Wasteland" (2018), plus a well received European tour showed that Phantom Elite were ready to take flight.

"With the support of Frontiers and their decades of history in the music business, we are proud to present the release of our second album with them in 2021,” state the band. "Listeners can expect songs where modern meets symphonic and progressive, (very!) heavy riffs meet epic melodies, all overloaded with a wide spectrum of emotions and love for music. This is a high note in our careers!"

Tracklisting:

1. Conjure Rains

2. The Race

3. Diamonds And Dark

4. Worst Part Of Me

5. Glass Crown

6. Titanium

7. Bravado

8. Silver Lining

9. Haven

10. Deliverance

11. Eyes Wide Open