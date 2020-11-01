Kallias Posts New Music Video "Black Dream" Online

Progressive instrumental band Kallias, featuring former members of Allegaeon, Eye Ra Haze, and more, have premiered the video for "Black Dream", which can be seen below.

“With 'Black Dream,' we really wanted to transcend different emotions and vibes within the one song and video," the band shares. "It's a bit harder for an instrumental band to do so because there are no lyrics so we have to be selective of how we approach certain sections. The song and video can be interpreted simply as an alien abduction or night terrors that abductees claim to experience. However, we wanted and continue to make music that is open to interpretation to us and our listeners. There are passages in the song that are very aggressive but also more gentle which really signify the feelings and inspirations that we as individuals and as a band have."