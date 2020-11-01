Kallias Posts New Music Video "Black Dream" Online
Progressive instrumental band Kallias, featuring former members of Allegaeon, Eye Ra Haze, and more, have premiered the video for "Black Dream", which can be seen below.
“With 'Black Dream,' we really wanted to transcend different emotions and vibes within the one song and video," the band shares. "It's a bit harder for an instrumental band to do so because there are no lyrics so we have to be selective of how we approach certain sections. The song and video can be interpreted simply as an alien abduction or night terrors that abductees claim to experience. However, we wanted and continue to make music that is open to interpretation to us and our listeners. There are passages in the song that are very aggressive but also more gentle which really signify the feelings and inspirations that we as individuals and as a band have."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Schammasch Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Phantom Elite To Release New Album In January
0 Comments on "Kallias Posts New Music Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.