Schammasch Premiere New Music Video For "Ego Sum Omega"

Swiss progressive black metal band Schammasch premiere a new music video for "Ego Sum Omega", taken from their latest album "Hearts of No Light ", out in stores via Prosthetic Records.

Says frontman and mastermind C.S.R. of it:

“Almost a year has passed, since the release of Hearts of No Light. Many things that should have followed the album’s release fell victim to the pandemic, yet we were fortunate enough having been given a very narrow time frame to be able to realize one of these things — the visual extension of ‘Ego Sum Omega’, filmed in the harsh, majestic & breathtakingly beautiful mountains of Switzerland’s Engadine, parts of it in the magical forests of Sils-Maria, chosen accordingly, in connection to the song’s thematic. Words can never do justice to this place, but do see for yourself.”