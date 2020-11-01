Transilvania Premiere New Song "Hekateion" From Upcoming New Album "Of Sleep and Death"
Austria's Transilvania premiere a new song called "Hekateion", taken from their impending new record "Of Sleep and Death", coming on January 1st from Invictus Productions.
Check out now "Hekateion" below.
