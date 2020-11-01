Gromadah Premiere New Song “Маскарад” (Masquerade) From New Album
Ukrainian progressive metal band Gromadah premiere a new song called “Маскарад” (Masquerade), taken from their new album of the same name, which was released on October 23rd by Metal Scrap Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Helgamite Premiere New Track
- Next Article:
Transilvania Premiere New Song "Hekateion"
0 Comments on "Gromadah Premiere New Song “Маскарад” (Masquerade)"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.