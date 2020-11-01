Helgamite Premiere New Track "In the Absence of Light" From New Album "The Abyssal Layer"
Rileyville, Virginia-based psychedelic stoner doom metal band Helgamite premiere a new track titled "In the Absence of Light", taken from their new album "The Abyssal Layer", out in stores now.
Check out now "In the Absence of Light" below.
