Frozen Soul Posts New Music Video "Encased In Ice" Online

Dallas, Texas most promising death metal export Frozen Soul, has released their new merciless track "Encased In Ice" just in time for Halloween. Accompanied by a brutal & gory video clip the US quintet once more delivers rock hard and old-school Death Metal par excellence. The song comes from the band's forthcoming new album, "Crypt Of Ice," which will be released through Century Media Records on January 8th.

The band comments: "Encased in Ice represents all the terror, pain and anguish in the world sealed away to forever rot alone. We had an icy blast filming the video for Encased in Ice, it was an experience to die for!"